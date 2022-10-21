Arizona Says Temporary Border Wall Will Remain Until Do Nothing Biden Secures Southern Border

Last week the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told Arizona in a demand letter that it was violating federal law by placing more than 100 shipping containers on federal land and on the land of the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s Reservation.
The Bureau’s letter said, “The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States. That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.”
The DCPatriot first reported on this issue back in August when Arizona Governor Doug Ducey gave the approval to buy and use the 100 double-stacked shipping containers to build a barrier to fill in gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border that keeps migrants from crossing into his state.
At the time Governor Ducey said, “Arizonans cannot, and will not, wait for federal bureaucrats to do their job and secure the border. We’re taking action now.”
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has responded to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and President Joe Biden and MIA Vice-President Kamala Harris, with a letter from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military affairs that says, “The double-stacked containers will remain in place until specific details regarding construction are provided.”
Governor Ducey basically refused the federal government’s demand saying Arizona won’t move the barriers until Biden does his job and builds a wall and secures the border.
aGovernor Ducey’s Communications Director C.J. Karamargin said, “It took the feds since August to write a letter? If this is any indication of their sense of urgency, then perhaps that explains the problem we’re having.”
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go