Arizona Officer Finds 17 Illegal Aliens in ONE Car, Forced to Set Them Free

An Arizona police officer was forced to release 17 illegal immigrants from a traffic stop after requesting assistance from Border Patrol and federal immigration authorities, and it was refused.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop early Friday morning when he suspected that the van he was pulling over, driven by an American citizens as being used to transport illegal immigrants on Interstate 10 in Chandler & Phoenix, Arizona.

“Upon contact with the driver, a United States citizen, the state trooper observed 17 undocumented aliens in the vehicle,” a statement from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Facebook.

“AZDPS requested assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the United States Border Patrol to take custody of the undocumented aliens, both agencies declined the request.”

The statement added that because the agencies were not able to step in, the state trooper could only issue citations and not bring them into custody.

“Absent response from the agencies with jurisdiction on immigration violations, the state trooper issued the appropriate citations for the traffic violations, impounded the vehicle and was forced to release the subjects.”

The federal agencies and border patrol are overwhelmed at the border, and unable to assist on stops like this under the Biden Administration. They have apprehended nearly 20,000 illegals in the Tuscon sector, and around 12,000 in the Yuma sector, and of course other state borders are drained and strained of resources.

Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has been repeatedly attacking the Biden administration’s negligence of the crisis on the southern border.

“The Biden/Harris administration needs to get its head out of the sand when it comes to the crisis at our border. This lack of action defies all logic, and flies in the face of the law,” Ducey said about Friday’s incident in a statement.

“This administration is asleep at the switch, and their total lack of action is having real consequences here in the state of Arizona. I’ve met with our Border Patrol and they need help, and they need the support of the administration.

“It’s time for the White House to act and do its job so the dedicated law enforcement officials on the ground have the resources, support and direction they desperately need. I’m hopeful that our United States Senators and Congressional delegation will join me in calling for the President to deploy the National Guard to our border.

“If the federal government isn’t going to do its job, then Arizona will take matters into our own hands and provide support to sheriffs and local law enforcement. The policies of the Biden/Harris administration are inhumane to those seeking legitimate humanitarian relief, and do nothing but empower those that pose a serious threat to public safety, including drug cartels and human traffickers,” he added.

