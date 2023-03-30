Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Press Secretary Shares VILE Tweet About Shooting “Transphobes” Just Hours After Shooting at Christian School in Nashville

Just when you thought liberals couldn’t get any crazier, here’s a moment they prove us wrong yet again.

Arizona GOP state lawmakers have called for the immediate firing of Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs Press Secretary over a tweet invoking gun violence against “transphobes.”

Hobbs spokeswoman Josselyn Berry posted the offending tweet on Monday, just hours after Audrey Hale, who was transgender, shot and killed three adults and three children inside a Nashville Christian elementary school.

The tweet included a GIF from the 1980 movie “Gloria,” showing a woman brandishing two handguns.

“Us when we see transphobes,” Berry captioned the image in the tweet.

“Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist [Hobbs’] Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with,” the Arizona Freedom Caucus tweeted on Tuesday.

“Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable. [Berry] should be fired immediately,” the GOP group added, noting in a follow-up post that Berry’s “vile tweet encouraging violence” had not been taken down after millions of views and widespread condemnation.

Check out the horrific tweet below:

Hobbs Office has not responded for comment.

Berry has since made her account private after the backlash from her comments.

