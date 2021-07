The Audit Team for the Arizona audit has released a statement disclosing the funding of its audit. This means that it’s officially done, and things are going to be coming out very soon.

When they disclose the financials of who paid for an audit, it’s because the results are ready to be presented.

The final tally of the ballots is complete in Arizona! — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 29, 2021

JUST IN: The Final Tally of Ballots has been completed in Arizona… — Professor Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) July 29, 2021

See the full press release below.

#DeCertifyArizonaNow

Dominion ran the elections in Maricopa and they still hold all the password information to this day! This is maladministration by the BOS/Recorders office and the electors should be immediately recalled! — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) July 29, 2021

Things are about to get dicey folks!

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...