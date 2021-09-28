Arizona Audit Shows 25-30% of Duplicate Ballots Received AFTER 2020 Election from Nov 4th – Nov 9th

Here’s a little dose of what the mainstream media and radical leftists aren’t telling you about the transparency of the Arizona audits.

Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai shared the explosive results from his team’s analysis of the Early Advance Ballot (EVB) envelopes as the first presenter at the Arizona Senate hearing on the results of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

During his presentation, he gave evidence of over 17,000 duplicate votes that were illegally counted in the final certified tally.

When Dr. Shiva refers to “duplicate ballots,” he means “voters sent in 2 or more ballots” that were counted.

According to Dr. Shiva, there was a massive surge of duplicate ballots AFTER the polls closed on election day. Between November 4th and November 9th, “25-30%” of all double votes were received by election officials, eventually getting counted in the final total.

Dr. Shiva and his research team were able to track the timing of the duplicate ballots by looking at the timestamps of all Early Voting Ballots that were received by election officials.

What they found appears to be evidence of coordinated fraud.

To make the data easier to digest, his team built a graph that shows when every early ballot was received, starting on 10/9/2020 – when the first ballot was sent in.

