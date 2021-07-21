Are Texas and Oklahoma Headed to Join the SEC in Sports? Reports Say It’s in the Works

Some insane news coming out of the world of college sports, as there is smoke now into the rumor that Oklahoma and Texas could be joining the SEC.

According to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, both The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, two powerhouse programs have expressed interest in joining the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

In fact, he says an announcement of the possible realignment could be coming soon on the horizon.

“Texas and Oklahoma of the Big 12 have both reached out to the Southeastern Conference about potentially joining the powerful league, a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation told the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday,” Zwerneman writes.



“An announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league, the person said, which would give the SEC 16 schools and make it the first of a national super-conference.”

If Texas and Oklahoma move to the SEC, that would give the league a record 16 schools. It would also make them the first super conference in College history.

What are your thoughts everyone?

