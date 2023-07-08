Archbishop of York Suggests “Problematic” Lord’s Prayer Words Due to Patriarchal Association

In a controversial statement, the archbishop of York has raised concerns about the opening words of the Lord’s Prayer, claiming they may be “problematic” due to their patriarchal connotations. Stephen Cottrell, in his address to the General Synod of the Church of England, focused on the phrase “Our Father,” which has been recited by Christians worldwide for two millennia, based on biblical passages from Matthew 6:9–13 and Luke 11:2–4.

Cottrell acknowledged that the word “father” could be distressing for those who have experienced destructive or abusive relationships with their earthly fathers. Furthermore, he argued that the phrase reflects an oppressively patriarchal grip on life, affecting all individuals. Although his comment was a brief aside during a speech emphasizing the importance of unity, it is expected to divide members of the Church of England, known for its visible differences on matters of sexuality, identity, and equality.

Responding to Cottrell’s remarks, Canon Dr Chris Sugden, chair of the conservative Anglican Mainstream group, highlighted that Jesus Himself urged people to pray to “our father” according to the Bible. Sugden questioned whether the archbishop was suggesting that Jesus was wrong or lacked pastoral awareness, implying that some church leaders prioritize cultural cues over scriptural guidance.

Rev Christina Rees, a campaigner for female bishops, supported Cottrell’s stance, stating that it addressed an ongoing issue for Christians. Rees questioned the belief that God sees male human beings as more accurately bearing His image than women, firmly asserting that this notion is entirely baseless.

Earlier this year, the Church of England announced it would consider using gender-neutral terms to refer to God, rather than “he,” following requests from priests. It established a commission on gendered language, recognizing that while scripture portrays God as neither male nor female, this diversity has not always been reflected in worship practices.

While Cottrell’s speech predominantly emphasized the significance of the word “our” in fostering unity among the synod’s members, his comments on the patriarchal association of the Lord’s Prayer’s opening words have stirred controversy. The Church of England has grappled with divisive issues such as same-sex marriage, resulting in decisions to allow clergy to bless gay and lesbian couples who have undergone civil weddings. However, final approval on prayers and related matters has been delayed until November.

