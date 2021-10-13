Archbishop Cordileone Says Nancy Pelosi’s Pro Abortion Stance Amounts to ‘Child Sacrifice’

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband met with Pope Francis on Saturday at the Vatican during their trip to Italy, where she is participating in the G-20 summit in Rome. The Vatican released photos of their meeting, but did not mention what they talked about, according to the Catholic News Agency.



Pelosi and her husband were attending mass earlier Saturday, before meeting the Pope, where she was scheduled togive a reading at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Rome, when she and her husband had to leave in the middle of Mass due to safety concerns involving a nearby protest, according to the Agency.



Though Pelosi is trying to legalize abortion on demand and force taxpayers to pay for the killing of unborn babies in abortions, she claims to be a devout Catholic.



The 81-year-old congresswoman has a radical pro-abortion record, and her own bishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, recently began a prayer campaign for her conversion of heart.

Two weeks, ago, Pelosi led the U.S. House in passing a radical pro-abortion bill that would nullify state pro-life laws, legalize abortions for basically any reason up to birth and force taxpayers to pay for them. American Catholic leaders warned that the bill also could cause pro-life doctors and nurses to lose their jobs and Catholic hospitals their public funding unless they agree to abort unborn babies.

Bishop Cordileone said the legislation amounts to ‘child sacrifice’ and chastised Catholic politicians who support it, saying the bill is what “one would expect from a devout Satanist, not a devout Catholic.”



Later, Pelosi laughed at the archbishop’s statement when asked about it at a press conference, saying they “have a disagreement about who should decide this.”



Catholic bishops in the U.S. are grappling with the problem of pro-abortion politicians like Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden who tout their Catholic faith while persistently defying the church’s teachings on the sanctity of life, family and religious freedom.



I would make a suggestion to both Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, read your BIBLE.

