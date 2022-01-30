Apple Music Dubs Itself ‘Home of Neil Young’ After Spotify Dumps Him Like a Cheap Prom Date: ‘We Love Neil’ Apple Claims

Before I start to write this lets get one thing perfectly clear. No one gives a damn about Neil Young, and I mean absolutely no one.

Everyone under the age of 30 has absolutely no clue who Neil Young is.

Everyone between the ages of 31 and 60 didn’t realize that Neil Young was still alive.

Everyone over the age of 61 is still asking the question, “What’s a Spotify?”

However, virtue signaling Apple has decided to try to act like they are the “Home of Neil Young” after Spotify dumped him on his head after he gave them a ridiculous ultimatum to get rid of Joe Rogan who averages 11 million listeners per episode on Spotify.

The Verge is reporting that Apple is taking Neil Young’s side after the 76-year-old rocker demanded Spotify remove podcaster Joe Rogan for daring to have differing opinions and letting actual doctors speak about preventative medicine for Covid-19.

Rogan had famed virologist and inventor of m-RNA Dr. Robert Malone as well as famed cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough on his program. According to young and the radical left he’s spreading “Covid misinformation.”

Make no mistake about it, anyone trying to silence free speech is a clown.

Apple is even sending push notifications to users that they have Neil Young. Nobody cares Apple, this is absolute weak sauce.

lol @ this Apple Music push notification pic.twitter.com/eOh5Y5YhhU — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 28, 2022

Apple has even went so far as to placing a playlist of Neil Young music at the top of its “browse” sections titled “We Love Neil.” This is the results of a woke joke America. Pathetic isn’t it?

Before his content was removed from Spotify, Young had 2.4 million followers and over six million monthly listeners.

The Verge has more on this story if you want to read more about how boring Neil Young truly is.

