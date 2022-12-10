AOC UNDER INVESTIGATION BY HOUSE ETHICS COMMITTEE 

The House Ethics Committee announced on Wednesday that they are conducting an investigation of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex (AOC), but did not reveal the purpose of its probe in accordance with its rules. Disclosure of the probe “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred or reflect any judgement,” the committee added to the announcement.

Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee Rules 17A(b)(1)(A), 1A(c)(i), and 17A(j), acting Chairwoman, Representative Susan Wild (D-PA) and acting Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics, Representative Michael Guest (R-MS), have jointly decided to extend the matter regarding representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The referral was transmitted by the Committee by the Office Congressional Ethics on June 23, 2022, the statement said.

BREAKING: The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pic.twitter.com/fccV52bPZz — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) December 7, 2022

Shortly after taking office, conservative groups filed complaints alleging that AOC misused congressional resources. She also faced scrutiny for her involvement with the Super Pac Justice Democrats.

The most prominent rumor pertained to the lawmaker’s presence at the 2021 Met Gala, where she instantly ruffled feathers with her designer “Tax the Rich” dress, a somewhat ironic message upon which Republicans instantly seized.

But there were other complaints that followed, alleging she accepted free tickets to the gala or she perhaps used campaign funds to pay for the ticket, which would be a violation of FEC prohibitions on funds being used for entertainment purposes, Thomas Jones, founder of the conservative American Accountability Foundation, said inhis complaint.

PolitiFact previously reported that AOC did not pay for her ticket to the gala (she was a guest), nor did she get to keep the dress; she borrowed it. Designers and corporate sponsors typically cover the cost of gala admission, and New York City elected officials are invited “as ‘guest of the museum’ who do not pay to attend,” according to the New York Times.

Ocasio-Cortez maintains she has “always taken ethnics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations or other special interests,” a spokesperson said. “We are confident that this matter will be dismissed.”

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



