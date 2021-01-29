AOC Slanders Ted Cruz In Disgusting Fashion; ‘You Almost Had Me Murdered’

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s call for a national state of unity continues to be exposed as just a bunch of malarkey by Democrats who have escalated their rhetoric to dangerous levels.

The unfortunate incident in Washington D.C. earlier this month that resulted in a brief occupation of the U.S. Capitol has given congressional Dems a license to demonize and dehumanize their Republican counterparts.

With Speaker Nancy Pelosi now referring to GOP House members as the “enemy” within, her abhorrent lack of leadership has had a trickle-down effect on members of her caucus that has found its voice in socialist demagogue Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC was in rare form on Thursday when she engaged in a Twitter spat with Republican Senator Ted Cruz over the brazen hypocrisy of Wall Street over the GameStop-Robinhood stock trading saga.

For a brief moment, it looked like the two had found common ground against a system that has been rigged by the elite until the Dem diva accused Cruz of almost having her murdered because he dared to take a stand for election integrity and called for him to resign.

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there's common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.



Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren't trying to get me killed.



In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.

Via Fox News, “Twitter silent as AOC accuses Ted Cruz of attempted ‘murder’ on its platform”:

Twitter appears to be steering clear of the serious accusations leveled by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. against Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on its platform Thursday.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has repeatedly called on Cruz to resign over his challenge to part of the Electoral College certification of President Biden’s victory, rejected the GOP lawmaker’s olive branch after the two of them agreed to conduct congressional hearings into the stock trading app Robinhood’s decision to block purchases of stock in companies like GameStop amid Wall Street chaos caused by amateur traders.

"I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there's common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out," Ocasio-Cortez told Cruz. "Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren't trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign."

The “Squad” leader’s dishonest and slanderous tweet predictably did not merit attention from Jack Dorsey’s army of censors whose hypocrisy even exceeds that of Biden.

While there was no reaction to AOC’s tweet at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas sent a letter to Pelosi calling for her unruly minion to apologize.

NEW: @RepChipRoy is calling on @AOC to apologize over her comments earlier today to @SenTedCruz (his old boss).



Warning in a letter to Speaker Pelosi that if she doesn't "apologize immediately, we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement." pic.twitter.com/JFdvaowNZu — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 29, 2021

Via The Hill:

In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Roy said that it had “come to his attention” that the interaction between Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez had taken place.

“It has come to my attention that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent out a tweet a few hours ago in which she accused Senator Ted Cruz, in essence, of attempted murder,” Roy, who previously served as Cruz’s chief of staff, wrote.

“As a member of this body who disagreed with ‘objections’ to the electors and who has expressed publicly my concerns about the events leading to January 6th, it is completely unacceptable behavior for a Member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member in the House or Senate for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution,” he continued.

“I ask you to call on her to immediately apologize and retract her comments.”

Nice try by Congressman Roy, but Pelosi will NEVER do such a thing since her own conduct has implicitly sanctioned such hostility which has more in common with the legislative body of a third world banana republic than a nation that was once admired by the entire world until the Democrats’ power grab.

So much for unity.

