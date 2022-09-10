AOC Says She Won’t Ever Be President Because Americans ‘Hate Women’

The controversial Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in the news again, this time for saying that she doesn’t think she will ever be President because Americans hate women. Good Lord, this is absurd.

AOC, the Democrat socialist sat down and discussed a wide array of topics during her sexy cover interview with GQ Magazine.

It’s amazing that AOC can make this kind of rhetorical statement while not standing up for the transgender men who continue to win awards for “Woman of the Year.”

AOC also added that “would never let that happen” referring to Americans.

However the fiery AOC wasn’t done attacking Americans, she said with her experience in Congress “given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women.”

“And they hate women of color,” added the 32-year-old, who was described in the article as the “political voice of a generation” and “bona fide culture celebrity.”

“People ask me questions about the future. And realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September. And that weighs very heavily on me. And it’s not just the right wing. Misogyny transcends political ideology: left, right, center,” the democratic socialist continued.

“I admit to sometimes believing that I live in a country that would never let that happen.”

The firecracker of the Democrats brand said she struggles when young girls tell her that they want her to be President one day.

“It’s very difficult for me to talk about because it provokes a lot of inner conflict in that I never want to tell a little girl what she can’t do,” she said. “And I don’t want to tell young people what is not possible. I’ve never been in the business of doing that. But at the same time…”

AOC also says her opposition to Wall Street cold keep her from the presidency. As if a President AOC doesn’t already scare us enough.

“Could [former President Barack] Obama have gotten elected without the kind of financial support that he had?” she said. “I don’t know.”

AOC also talked about how scared she was on Jan 6.

“I could not talk about that day without disclosing it, because it was such a central part of my experience,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the interview, referring to her account of having to hide in congressional offices as rioters stormed in.

“I felt like I could not really adequately communicate what that experience was without giving people the context of what I had lived through and what was being echoed, because so much of it was about resonance and fear of a thing that was not theoretical but a fear of a thing that I had experienced.”

Last but not least, AOC talks of how she’s faced hostility against her from her own party.

It was open hostility, open hostility to my presence, my existence,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Since I got here, literally day one, even before day one, I’ve experienced a lot of targeting diminishment from my party. And the pervasiveness of that diminishment, it was all-encompassing at times. I feel a little more steady on my own two feet now.

“But would I say that I have the power to shift the elected federal Democratic Party? No.”

What are your thoughts folks, do you think AOC is right? Do Americans hate women?

