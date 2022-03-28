AOC Says Biden Support Collapsing Among Key Voters in Democrat Party

In an interview with New York 1 News on Thursday​, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said, “President Joe Biden is potentially facing a collapse of support among left-wing and Democrats and young people.” Ocasio-Cortez was discussing the wanning support ahead of the congressional midterms with New York 1 political anchor Errol Louis.



The progressive Democrat congresswoman who represents the boroughs of Queens and the Bronx, also said the problem is progressive issues that Biden campaigned on, like canceling student debt, which he has yet to deliver on.



Ocasio-Cortez told Louis, “It is Biden’s power and ability to cancel student debt, and nobody else’s.”



In their discussion it was pointed out that Biden has not used executive authority to forgive tens of thousands of student load debt unilaterally. Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, along with Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, have called on the president to cancel up to $50,000 of student debt.



When asked by Louis if she thought the administration would try and tackle the issue again, Ocasio-Cortez replied, “I do think that the time for the administration is running out.”



Ocasio-Cortez concluded, “Biden is losing the support of crucial Democrat voters due to his inability to deliver on his promises. We need to acknowledge that this isn’t just about middle of the road, increasingly narrow band of independent voters, but this is really about the collapse of support among young people, among Democratic base, feeling like they worked overtime to get this president elected and they aren’t necessarily being seen.”



According to several new outlets this past week, Biden’s approval rating has dropped to an all-time low approval rating of 40%, according to a new the Reuter-Ipsos poll.



With November’s midterm elections fast approaching, these approval rating could be concerning for Democrats looking to maintain narrow majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

