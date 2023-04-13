AOC Planning to Run Against New York Democrat Senator Sources Claim

Several high-placed sources from New York and Washington have reportedly stated that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, is planning to challenge Senator Kirsten Gillibrand in the 2024 Democratic primary.

Although no official announcement has been made by the congresswoman, it seems that she is preparing for a major battle with Gillibrand, who is viewed as a centrist Democrat.

Some have criticized Ocasio-Cortez for her previous economic policies, which they believe have harmed her district and cost billions of dollars and thousands of jobs.

They also question how she keeps getting re-elected to Congress, suggesting that her intelligence is lacking. Nonetheless, it appears that she is now seeking a higher political office by challenging a sitting senator.

While it remains to be seen whether Ocasio-Cortez will indeed run for the Senate, it’s clear that she is already being talked about as a potential contender. If she does run and win, it could significantly alter the balance of power within the Democratic Party.

Here's more information via Newsmax:

