AOC Fined by the State of New York for Evading Tax Warrants

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is notorious for campaigning to tax the rich and middle class and now we know why.

Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat still wet behind the ears, being only 32 years old, represents New York in the United States House of Representatives. She has been fined by the state of New York for evading tax warrants that were issued against the company she formerly owned five years ago.

The Washington Examiner reported that the state issued a tax warrant against Brook Avenue Press, a publishing business geared toward children that Ocasio-Cortez created in 2012. The warrant sought to recover $1,618 inoutstanding corporate taxes from Brook Avenue Press. As a result of the representative not paying the taxes, the cost of the tax warrant has escalated by 52 percent, coming in at $2461.00.

NEW: New York state slapped a $1,618 tax warrant against AOC's defunct business, Brook Avenue Press, five years ago today.



AOC has yet to pay a penny of her overdue corporate tax bill. Her tax warrant has swelled to $2,461 as of today.@dcexaminer https://t.co/undrd8b9E2 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) July 6, 2022

Per the New York Department of Taxation and Finance, tax warrants are issued by the state of New York to firms who “fail to timely address” their debt and do not react to their notices, and the state will proceed with “additional collection action” if the businesses do not comply.

According to the Examiner report, the state issued the tax warrant about two months after she began her campaign against the former Democratic New York Representative Joe Crowley for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The warrant has not been closed, according to a spokesperson of the Bronx County Clerk’s Office.

The congresswoman’s challenge to the tax warrant is still in the preliminary stages at this point. AOC spokeswoman Lauren Hitt told the New York Post in May 2020 that the franchise tax had been collected despite the fact the company had been closed for several years. “We think that the state tax department has proceeded to collect the franchise tax inerror,” Hitt said. Those who have attempted to protest a tax bill because they believe it contains an error are aware that the process is time-consuming.”

Her financial statement for 2018 was submitted in 2019, and it mentions her as the creator of the Brook Avenue Press. The state dissolved the firm through the use of a process that is typical reserved for companies that have not paid their taxes for at least two years or have failed to file a tax return.

The thing is, it would appear that AOC doesn’t think the rules should apply to her, which is pretty par for the course for a spoiled leftist. According to the Washington Examiner NY filed a tax warrant in July 2017 for unpaid taxes. pic.twitter.com/VKCIS5NzFx — Anna Maria Hill (@ah121254) July 7, 2022

In order to fund her climate agenda, the representative for New York called for an increase in taxes of between 60%-70% for those at the very top of the income distribution.

At this year’s annual Met Gala, the representative was seen wearing a white dress that had the words, “Tax the Rich” printed across the back in bold red letters. Aurora James, the designer of the outfit, was issued 15 tax warrants between the years of 2015 and 2019 for her company, Cultural Brokerage Agency, which had withheld a total of $14,798 in taxes from the salaries of its employees between the year of 2018 and 2019. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has filed six federal liens against the company because it has not paid a sufficient amount of money that is supposed to be deducted from the paychecks of the employees. These funds are intended to be used for tax purposes.

