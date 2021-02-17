AOC Fights Back After Biden Rejects Proposal To Cancel $50K In Student Loan Debt

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-Cortez is now firing shots at President Joe Biden after Biden rejected the $50,000 in student loan debt by executive order.

This is the first time that we’ve seen a disagreement publicly since Biden took office.

Biden at a Town Hall on Tuesday night said that despite efforts to help ease the financial burden o workers suffering from extended coronavirus related lockdowns, he would not sign a plan to forgive $50,000 in student debt per borrower through executive order. Despite him promising some student loan relief.

I will not make that happen,” Biden said, pointedly, in response to a question about student loan forgiveness.

“My point is: I understand the impact of debt, and it can be debilitating,” Biden said, noting that his children were among those who incurred hundreds of thousands in student debt from undergraduate and graduate studies. “I am prepared to write off the $10,000 debt but not fifty because I don’t think I have the authority to do it.”

This might be the most presidential response we’ve ever seen from Joe Biden, but the radical leftists in office are now angry at him.

Ocasio-Cortez then hammered Biden on social media.

“The case against student loan forgiveness is looking shakier by the day,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “We’ve got the *Senate Majority Leader* on board to forgive $50k. Biden’s holding back, but many of the arguments against it just don’t hold water on close inspection. We can and should do it. Keep pushing!”

AOC wasn’t done:

Who cares what school someone went to? Entire generations of working-class kids were encouraged to go into more debt under the guise of elitism,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “This is wrong. Nowhere does it say we must trade-off early childhood education for student loan forgiveness. We can have both.”

One things for sure, this is a topic that’s going to be debated for sometime. You can read more from our friends at The Daily Wire.

