AOC Encourages Women Who Want Abortions in States Banning Them to Take Abortion Pill

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) of New York is now encouraging pregnant women to dodge abortion laws in red states following the landmark decision from the Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade, posting infographics that share information about how women can get abortion pills where the practice is banned.

How vile of a human being do you have to be to assist women in the murder of their unborn children? What AOC is doing is utterly appalling. This is just proof that the racial left is a blood cult.

“It is possible that states who criminalize people who get abortions may begin to take advantage of digital surveillance to track people,” the congresswoman stated in an Instagram story that warned of “privacy and surveillance concerns’ in a world where Roe v. Wade is no longer the law of the land.

The Daily Wire reported AOC then posted an infographic on Twitter urging women, “If a person needs to go to the hospital, they can say they are having a miscarriage. There’s no way for medical experts to tell the difference.”

Ocasio-Cortez then added, “You can protect yourself. There are basic steps you can take to protect your digital security.”

This woman and her lefty cohorts are sick. If you have any doubts about that, just look at how desperate they are to cling to the bloody sacrifice of children. Informing people to lie and skirt the law to commit murder. How can there possibly be any question about the underlying morality of abortion at this point?

The next question is why, in a world were birth control pills, condoms, and other basic, non-abortive birth control options exist, are so many women getting abortions in the first place? Why not take steps to completely prevent the conception of children to begin with? Something just doesn’t add up about all of this.

AOC then answered a question asked by one of her followers in the state of Texas concerning the purchase of abortion pills. The follower went on to ask, “Is this safe? Can they track my purchase?

The Daily Wire reported, Ocasio-Cortez linked to the abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol, which she called ‘Plan C’ saying, “The drugs are safe and effective ways to abort an unborn baby under eleven weeks.”

AOC then pointed her followers to Aid Access, which is an organization that helps provide online consultations for those interested in the use of abortion drugs.

Aid Access says on its website, “In the U.S. states of Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, our U.S. doctors can provide abortions with the medicine’s mifepristone and misoprostol, which you will receive by mail within a few days. The costs of this service is 150 U.S dollars (USD).”

Women who would like to have one of these consultations have to agree that some states might end up taking legal action against them for acquiring the abortion drugs.

That is the way it should be in every state. No matter how you murder the child inside your womb, it is still murder. Why should a person be exempt from the consequences of that action just because they did the deed with a pill?

Republicans are mad because I am sharing this information. Too bad!



🚺⚧ Freedom of choice is an inalienable right. Your bodily autonomy belongs to you.



💊 Link to my full IG story on how to protect yourself + access abortion in a post-Roe world:https://t.co/JdFoyKdoPl pic.twitter.com/iRk4IJXmvY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2022

AOC then encouraged her female followers to use throwaway email addresses, private browsers, and prepaid debit cards for abortion “OPSEC” which stands for operations security.

She went on to add, “You should probably delete your period-tracking app if you’re in an impacted state.”

When someone called her out of “posting about how people can skirt abortion bans,” she replied by saying, Yeah, and?”

That says it all, doesn’t it? Isn’t this the same as premeditated murder?

And Americans are talking about her running for president. How stupid are we anyway?

