OBAMA AND HIS DEMOCRAT PARTY BELIEVE U.S. SHOULD BE LIKE AUSTRALIA AND TAKE OUR GUNS [VIDEO]

A recent interview by CBS host Nate Burleson with former President Barack Obama was aired by the network on Tuesday. Burleson brought up the subject of mass shootings and gun control in the United States.

Obama’s response was that basically he endorsed Australia’s approach to gun control and implied that the United States should consider confiscating guns.

Obama, doing a comparison between the U.S. and other developed countries claimed, “You know in Australia, they had one mass shooting 50 years ago and the said, ‘No, we’re not doing that anymore.'” Obama added, “That is normally how you would expect a society to respond when your children are at risk.”

Expressing frustration over the polarization of gun ownership as an ideological and partisan matter, he also said, “There are a lot of historical reasons for this, gun ownership in this country became an ideological issue and a partisan issue in ways that it shouldn’t be.”

Access to firearms in Australia is highly restricted and individuals must obtain a firearm license and provide a reasoning for owning a firearm, such as recreational shooting, pest control, or participation in organized sport shooting. Self-defense isn’t generally considered a valid reason.

What Obama must remember and evidently needs to be reminded, gun ownership is protected as a constitutional right under the Second Amendment.

And not unusual for Obama, his statements reflect a disregard for the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, warning that confiscation measures would infringe upon individual freedoms and potentially leave Americans vulnerable to criminals. With America’s unique history and cultural surroundings, the U.S. cannot be simply compared to other nations on this issue.

Obama discussed the challenges of reducing gun violence and how gun ownership has become an “ideological” and “partisan” issue with co-host Nate Burleson on the “CBS Mornings” show.

Obama told Burleson, “I think somehow, and there are a lot of historical reasons for this, gun ownership in this country became an ideological issue, and a partisan issue, in ways that it shouldn’t be. It has become a sort of a proxy for arguments about our culture wars, you know? Urban versus rural. Race is always an element in these issues. Issues of class and education, and so forth.”

Obama’s most recent comments on this subject to Burleson come at a time our lawmakers face renewed calls for further gun legislation, most from family members of shooting victims, activists and constituents.

But realistically, there are plenty of laws already on the books that are not being enforced. Any action would, and should, face staunch resistance in an increasingly divided Congress. Gun confiscation legislation to take away our citizens rights is not the answer, but enforcing current laws can.

WATCH:

Obama wants America to be like Australia:



"In Australia, you had one mass shooting 50 years ago and they said, ‘No, we’re not doing that anymore.’ That is normally how you would expect a society to respond when your children are at risk.” pic.twitter.com/ku0BUfZMBy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 16, 2023

This is just one of many replies. The everyday working American does not want gun confiscation legislation expanded.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

