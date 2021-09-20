ANTI-TRUMP RINO GOP CONGRESSMAN QUITS AFTER MAGA MOVEMENT PRESSURE, IMPEACHMENT VOTE

An Anti-Trump GOP Congressman has quit after the MAGA movement put enough pressure on him after he voted to impeach the 45th President Donald J. Trump.
Anthony Gonzales from Ohio voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump a second time, one of the dumbest impeachments in American history. He is quitting folks, he’s retiring from Congress.
Politico says: Trump spikes the football on Gonzales retirement: “Former President Trump on Friday revealed that Rep Anthony Gonzalez decision to not seek reelection rather than face a bruising primary after he voted to impeach Trump early this year.”
Our good friend Benny Johnson breaks it down for us in this must watch video!
WATCH:
What are your thoughts America? Will we see more RINO’s bow out in 2022?
