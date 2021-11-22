ANOTHER WHOPPER: BIDEN EXAGGERATES ABOUT HIS HOUSE BURNING DOWN IN NEW HAMPSHIRE TO SELL INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

President Joe Biden, was speaking on Tuesday about time is the essence of importance when it comes to older bridges or houses burning down. He claimed he had a house in New Hampshire “that burned down with his wife in it.” He then corrected his story soon after saying, “The entire thing did not burn down, a significant portion did.”



He said “And I know, having had a house burn down with my wife in it, she got out safely, God willing, but having a significant portion of it burn, I could tell 10 minutes makes a hell of a difference. It makes a big difference.”



The fire the president was referring to occurred in 2004 when lightning struck the Biden’s home and started a fire that was contained to the kitchen, according a report by the Associated Press which said, “The fire in questions was small and was contained to the kitchen.”



According to Cranston Heights Fire Company Chief George Lamborn, “Luckily, we got it pretty early, noting the house was engulfed in smoke but the flames had not spread past the kitchen.” Lamborn added, “The fire was under control in about twenty minutes.”



It is getting to the point it appears our president is like the little boy who cried wolf. What can you believe and what do you have to discard as BS. This is a big deal and should not be happening with the leader of the free world.

