Another Pelosi Meltdown! Claims House Needs EXTRA Security Due to ‘Enemy Within’

Democrats never let a crisis go to waste.

During her weekly press conference on Thursday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi theatrically called for more security because she fears the “enemy within.”

Which, by the way, just means she is not happy that a few of her conservative colleagues want to legally carry their firearms into the Capitol building.

“I do believe — and I have said this all along — that we will probably need…more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside,” she said.

Then, she acted as if some type of armed conflict could break out in Congress because lawmakers want to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

“It means that we have members of Congress that want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress,” she added.

“This is very, very important. It shouldn’t be. It shouldn’t be that, not only is the President of the United States inciting an insurrection but keeps fanning the flame, endangering the security of members of Congress to the point that they’re even concerned about members in the House of Representatives being a danger to them,” she added.

WATCH:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would likely need more funding for security to protect them not just from outside threats, but also potentially from their own colleagues, whom she described as ‘the enemy within’ https://t.co/aPSyvvEMfO pic.twitter.com/jRYqHMekdz — Reuters (@Reuters) January 29, 2021

Fox News has more:

Pelosi’s comments came after 32 members of Congress wrote to House leadership Thursday about members facing a “significant uptick in threats of violence and even death.” The letter obtained by Fox News asks House leadership for flexibility in using their office funds to hire local law enforcement to protect them while in their district and to purchase “security items” to keep them safe at home. They also want the House to allocate supplemental funds for security “given the increased threat level.” The letter, led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Dean Phillips, D-Minn., also asks for regular security briefings, an independent review of security protocols, help to keep members’ personal addresses private and legal recourse when their private information is published without permission.

New York socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also beyond added security and recently claimed that she didn’t attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration because she didn’t feel safe around her colleagues.

“I think we also had very real security concerns,” Ocasio-Cortez admitted to CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “We still don’t yet feel safe around other members of Congress.”

She added that a “very considerable amount” of members of Congress do not feel safe around their colleagues after the rioters breached the Capitol. She mentioned Harris trying to bring a gun into the House chamber.

“The moment you bring a gun onto the House floor in violation of rules you put everyone in danger,” she said.

You can read more from our friends at Trending Politics.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...