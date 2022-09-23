Another Kiddie Sex Change Butcher Shop Found in Vegas

Everyone’s talking about the horror show going on at Vanderbilt Hospital in Tennessee, that’s been chemically sterilizing and surgically butchering kids sometimes apparently without parental permission. In a shocking Tucker Carlson segment the hospital was practically bragging how each kiddie sex change brought in an average of 40k. But the truth is these butcher shops are all over this country now, and in the case of Las Vegas…they’re even proud of it.

Check out this woke propaganda garbage by Vegas Weekly where they praise how “wonderful” it is that despite the pushback from concerned parents and citizens with souls against this butchery, Huntridge Family Clinic will gladly mutilate your child.

Meet the degenerate behind it Rob Phoenix (since there’s always one) and what I can only assume is one of his “beautiful” creations.

Just so you completely understand how they’re permanently disfiguring these kids, go on Google and image search “gender affirming bottom surgery” to see what they’re doing to the adults. These children will never have children of their own, will face a lifetime of infection and incontinence, and be left with a non-functioning sex organ that looks like it belongs on the demon from Hellraiser.

The clinic also specializing in HIV care, which the radical leftist Governor in corruption-controlled Nevada “legalized” giving to someone even if it’s done on purpose and in vengeance. Gotta love the screwed up priorities of the Left, amirite? If you’re unfamiliar with Nevada corruption, let’s just say thanks to a completely illegal primary election that corrupt officials naturally refuse to investigate or acknowledge…citizens are being given the “choice” between two scumbags everyone hates for Governor. We get to either re-elect the fascist tyrant that forced vaccines, lockdowns, and mandates on us…or the corrupt Sheriff that poorly covered up the shooting deaths of 58 for the FBI during the Las Vegas shooting. We have no recourse, everything is corrupt here, they’re literally cutting up kids and no elected official in the entire state from either party is saying a damn thing about it….but I’m sure We the People will.

Yes I know it’s rigged, but I still have to try to overwhelm them with numbers to save my state. Https://electmindyrobinson.com/

