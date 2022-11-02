​ANOTHER DEADLY WEEKEND IN CHICAGO WITH 35 SHOT AND 5 DEAD

The absolutely horrible killings in Chicago continued this past weekend with 35 people shot, 5 of them fatally. This continues to happen weekend after weekend in Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Chicago is located in Cook County, Illinois with probably the strictest gun control laws in the country. Cook County has an “assault weapons” ban that also prohibits “high capacity” magazines. All of Illinois, including Chicago, has a72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, a red flag law, and a licensing requirement for anyone who wishes to legally posses a gun.

Breitbart News noted that at least 18 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, with three of those shooting victims succumbing to their wounds.

ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reported on Monday morning the total number of shooting victims had reached 35, including five fatalities.

According to Chicago Police Department date, the 35 people were shot in 32 individual shooting incidents between 6:00 p.m. Friday evening and 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

One of the shooting victims was discovered at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday, when a 17-year-old was found shot to death in a vehicle in an alley in the 1900-block of South State Street.

Hours later, around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue. Reportedly the woman had been standing on a sidewalk when someone opened fire from inside a vehicle, fatally wounding her where authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Breitbart News pointed out that more than 50 people were shot the previous weekend of October 21-23, 2022, inLightfoot’s Chicago, and eleven of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Sun-Times reported that 578 people have been killed in Chicago from January 1, 2022, through October 30, 2022.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...