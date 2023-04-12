News

Anheuser-Busch (Parent Company to Bud Light) Loses $4 Billion in Market Capitol Since March 31 -Go Woke Go Broke

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company to Budweiser and Bud Light, has lost $4 million in market capitol since March 31st after they started pushing the LGBTQ transgender insanity.

The chart posted by former IBM Executive and Founder and CEO of Solomons Global Executive Services Bill Ellmore, shows how far in decline the beer mogul is after trying to make Transgender Dylan Mulvaney their spokesperson.

The backlash is real, and this beer company is in real trouble.

Check out the charts below, the numbers don’t lie, despite liberals trying to lie and spin.

Tired of the woke nonsense, here’s a list of the beers that Anheuser-Busch owns.

Ellmore continued to shred argumentative liberals on Twitter with facts, charts, and domination.

What’s your take America? Are you done with companies like Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch that continue to push the LGBTQ agenda down our throats?

