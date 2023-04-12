Anheuser-Busch (Parent Company to Bud Light) Loses $4 Billion in Market Capitol Since March 31 -Go Woke Go Broke

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company to Budweiser and Bud Light, has lost $4 million in market capitol since March 31st after they started pushing the LGBTQ transgender insanity.

The chart posted by former IBM Executive and Founder and CEO of Solomons Global Executive Services Bill Ellmore, shows how far in decline the beer mogul is after trying to make Transgender Dylan Mulvaney their spokesperson.

The backlash is real, and this beer company is in real trouble.

Check out the charts below, the numbers don’t lie, despite liberals trying to lie and spin.

And yet, silent Anheuser-Busch has lost lost $4B in Market Capital since March 31, one day before choosing to alienate 98% of their client base 🤣🤣



Who are you going to believe, this guy or your lying eyes? 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/nQNXjVakLo pic.twitter.com/C5tH9i46Zb — Bill Ellmore (@BillEllmore) April 11, 2023

Tired of the woke nonsense, here’s a list of the beers that Anheuser-Busch owns.

We need to focus on Bud specifically. A lot of people don’t even know the other brands they sell but the Tran on a Can can live in infamy. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IrayodFEnv — Bill Ellmore (@BillEllmore) April 11, 2023

Ellmore continued to shred argumentative liberals on Twitter with facts, charts, and domination.

Except this happened 1 week after that decision pic.twitter.com/2Je6tfD5AS — Bill Ellmore (@BillEllmore) April 12, 2023

What’s your take America? Are you done with companies like Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch that continue to push the LGBTQ agenda down our throats?

