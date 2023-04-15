Anheuser-Busch (Bud Light) CEO Makes Statement on Dylan Mulvaney – This is Going to Piss You Off Even More

Bud Light’s foray into wokeness has turned out to be a disaster. The beer brand has seen its sales plummet after featuring the face of Dylan Mulvaney, a man who celebrated his “365th day of girlhood,” on its cans and making him a brand influencer.

This ill-conceived move has caused such a stir that all advertising for Bud Light has been suspended while top executives try to figure out what the hell happened and how to proceed. The answer is simple – the company hired a far-left vice president of advertising who immediately alienated its most loyal customer base – white men who aren’t interested in a grown man pretending to be a young girl.

Now, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, has spoken out, but his statement is unlikely to satisfy anyone. While Brendan Whitworth admits the company got involved in a divisive issue, he stops short of acknowledging that the Mulvaney stunt drove customers away. He talks about bringing people together but does nothing to address the fact that his company has lost millions of dollars and countless customers.

The question remains – why hasn’t the executive at fault been fired yet? It’s a fair question given that she has cost the company so much. But it seems performance isn’t a factor when it comes to Anheuser-Busch’s upper echelons. They talk a big game but fail to follow through with any action.

Predictably, Anheuser-Busch will now face backlash from the LGBT lobby and their mainstream media allies. But let’s be clear – the company brought this upon themselves by pandering to the woke crowd and disregarding their customers. Major corporations keep making this same mistake over and over again, refusing to learn from their failures and putting far-left cultural insanity ahead of good business sense.

Anheuser-Busch’s decision to cave to the woke mob has backfired spectacularly, costing the company its customer base while still managing to anger the very group they were trying to appease. It’s a pathetic display of cowardice and a cautionary tale for any company considering going down the same road. In the end, Anheuser-Busch has no one to blame but themselves for this colossal failure.

Matt Walsh summed it up for us, so we just went with his Twitter thread for this asinine statement from the parent company of Bud Light regarding them kissing the ass of the transgender community just days after a radical mentally deranged lunatic murdered 9-year-old children at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anheuser Busch has finally released a statement, and it’s just as clumsy and stupid as the marketing stunt that got them into this mess in the first place.

The statement won’t satisfy their conservative customers because there is no apology or acknowledgment of wrong. And it won’t satisfy the Left because it doesn’t affirm transgenderism and admits at least (without using the word) that the trans issue “divides people.”

They had a few options in dealing with this PR crisis. Out of all the options, they chose the one with the biggest downside and no upside. Geniuses.

Anheuser Busch has finally released a statement, and it’s just as clumsy and stupid as the marketing stunt that got them into this mess in the first place. pic.twitter.com/XUndM2b6qh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 14, 2023

What does this mean? It means the Boycott is still on folks!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

1 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

