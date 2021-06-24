Andrew Giuliani, Son of Rudy Giuliani HAMMERS 5 Liberal Judges Who Revoked His Fathers Law License in New York in Viral Video

The son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is firing shots at the leftists judges in his home state of New York. Andrew is also running for Governor against Andrew Cuomo, and he’s a ball of fire just like his father is.

As you may have heard as originally reported this morning here at The DC Patriot, former New York City Mayor and President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had his law licensed suspended by the state of New York. The reason you ask? Because they don’t like the fact that he said the election was stolen from President Trump. Apparently free speech is illegal in New York State.

His son has had enough, and took to a video that’s going viral to address the situation.

The five judges that ruled to suspend his fathers law license are all Democrats, and Andrew names them, as he should.

You can watch the fiery address below. This guy would make an amazing Governor for the state of New York.

WATCH BELOW:

Earlier this hour, 5 Leftist judges decided to suspend my father @rudygiuliani’s law license. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/A3O0buL6LG — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) June 24, 2021

