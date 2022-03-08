Andrew Cuomo Sued by State Trooper for Sexual Harassment

In a story that went right under the radar in the last few weeks because all of the focus was on Covid and Russia Russia Russia as usual, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been sued.

This time by a New York State Trooper for sexual harassment.

According to the claims, the trooper is accusing Cuomo of violating her. The trooper also accused former aid to Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa of covering up the entire incident.

According to the new lawsuit, the woman is referred to as “Trooper 1”, and claims “she felt violated as the Governor intentionally touched her in intimate locations between her breasts and vagina.”

“As Trooper 1 went ahead of the Governor to hold a door open for him, the Governor placed the palm of his hand on her belly button and slid it across her waist to her right hip, where her gun was holstered,” the complaint went on to say.

“As with his other victims, the governor used his physical proximity to Trooper 1 to touch her inappropriately,” the lawsuit claims.

The Spokesman for Andrew Cuomo Rich Azzopardi released a statement through the Associated Press, stating: “Gov. Cuomo will fight every attempt at cheap cash extortions and is anxious to have the dirty politics stop — we look forward to justice in a court of law.”

Cuomo told investigators that he would hug the female trooper hello, and that he “may have touched her shoulder,” according to the report. He said he didn’t remember additional touching.

“If I did, it was incidental, and I don’t remember doing that,” he said.

DeRosa, accused of helping to cover up the alleged incident, had previously blasted the trooper’s claims in a lengthy statement in November posted to Twitter.

DeRosa noted “it’s absolutely beyond the pale for this trooper, who by her own admission I barely knew — who has already attempted to extort me for money — to make these accusations based on false rumors and for them to be printed in a newspaper.”

“Not only is this ludicrous, it’s hurtful, and potentially actionable,” she continued.

My statement regarding @bern_hogan & “Trooper# 1’s” attempt to extort me pic.twitter.com/h3LEA4ta34 — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) November 12, 2021

What are your thoughts on this one America? Comment below.

