‘And Then We Drank Each Other’s Blood’: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Get Engaged And Celebrate With Bodily Fluid Swap

Apparently this is supposed to be accepted in our society. Megan Fox, who used to be regarded as one of the hottest women on the planet is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, who looks like an insane version of Edward Scissorhands.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22 ✨.”

“‘Yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” MGK wrote.

“I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨.”

What are your thoughts America, did you ever drink someone’s blood before marriage?

