Ancient Tombs, Some as old as 5,000 Years Old Unearthed in Northern Egypt..

Archeologists have discovered more than 100 ancient tombs, some of them at least 5 millennia old, in Northern Egypt.

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the find by the archeological team lead by Sayed Al-Talhawi back on April 27.

The 110 tombs were unearthed at the Koa Al-Khalejan archeological site in Egypt’s Dakahlia Governorate in the Nile Delta region.

Among the graves are 68 oval-shaped tombs, which have been dated back to Egypt’s Predynastic era from 6000 to 3150 B.C.

Thirty-seven rectangular tombs were also found at the site, believed to be from the so-called Second Intermediate Period from 1650 to 1550 B.C. That’s when the Hyksos people of West Asia ruled the country.

The remaining tombs are oval-shaped and have been dated to the Naqada III (or Protodynastic) Period from 3200 to 3000 B.C., during which time the Egyptian language was first recorded in hieroglyphs.

Some tombs uncovered still contained the remains of adults and children; also found were grave goods and pottery.

