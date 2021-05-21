AMERICANS ARE BUYING GUNS, NOT GUN CONTROL

There is a reason gun control efforts have stalled in Congress. More than 21 million background checks were processed for the sale of a firearm in 2020. The first quarter of 2021 hit a record-high mark as well, continuing the unprecedented pace. Included in those number are more than 8.4 million first-time buyers, who have decided to take their own self-defense into their own hands, especially with all the defunding of police campaigns in process.



African-American gun ownership increased 58% over the previous year. Asian-Americans purchased 43% more firearms than they did in 2019 and Hispanic-Americans went up 49%. More and more Americans are buying guns and coming from all walks of life.



Even with gun sales breaking records there are still politicians like Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) who continues to fight for gun control, and if he can’t get that, trying to pass new tax bills by introducing tax increase legislation as an end-run gun control effort. It is nearly the next best thing for a gun control politician.



If Rep. Raskin can further infringe the Second Amendment rights of Americans while also raising taxes, he will go for it. Raskin said in a statement, “I’m proud to introduce the SAFER ACT and the NFA Modernization Act and will continue pushing for commonsense gun safety legislation so we can prevent gun violence and save lives. I applaud President Biden and Vice President Harris for announcing strong executive action to address the gun violence public health epidemic.”



Raskin’s National Firearms Act Modernization Act, H.R. 2427, would increase the tax paid on certain items already strictly regulated under the National Firearms Act. Already, under the current act, Americans must complete additional extensive background checks and fingerprinting, submit photos and pay a $200 tax to purchase certain types of firearms, including short barreled rifles or shotguns and even suppressors. Raskin’s bill would raise the tax to $300.

Fortunately, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) understand this change. Sen. Graham has even challenged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to put a so-called “assault weapons ban” on the Senate floor for a vote. “If you really want to ban assault weapons, bring up the bill, and let’s have the debate. The reason Sen. Schumer won’t bring up the so-called Assault Weapons Ban, which is a misnomer, is because it won’t pass. It won’t get 50 votes, much less 60,” Sen. Graham said.



Lawful firearms owner demographics has changed dramatically and taking their rights away and adding a fee to exercise a right, isn’t selling, and it won’t. Rep. Raskin isn’t talking about holding criminals accountable with fines and/or prison time. He’s just tossing around the idea to tax a right, because if he can’t ban it outright, he’s certainly wants to find a way to tax it and make money off the American taxpayer.

