American Airlines Will FIRE All U.S. Based Employees Not Vaccinated by November 24 Company Says

More tyranny from one of America’s largest corporations, American Airlines tells all U.S. employees they must submit proof of vaccination by November 24 or risk losing their jobs.

The email was sent out to the company this afternoon.

Due to the airlines classification as a government contractor it must comply with President Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate, according to the report.

Many employees who have already presented their vaccine cards will now have to do so again the company stated.

There is an exception for crew members who kept their vaccine reports on file due to international travel.

“The federal vaccine mandate requires that all of American’s U.S.-based team members and certain international crew members be vaccinated, without the provision of a regular testing alternative,” American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom wrote in a letter to employees.

“While we are still working through the details of the federal requirements, it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines,” the pair wrote.

American Airlines confirmed employees were made aware of the deadline in a message sent to them on Wednesday, a spokesperson said .

“To be clear, if you fail to comply with the requirement, the result will be termination from the company,” the company told employees.

The website Comply365 and a company portal will be used to verify records, the airline said.

The company recognized the medical and religious exemptions to the federal vaccine mandate.

