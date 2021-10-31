American Airlines Cancels 1,000+ Flights, Blames ‘Gusty Winds’ #LetsGoBrandon

Airlines are again making up excuses as to why they are canceling thousands of flights around the country. This time its American Airlines who cancelled over 1,000 flights over the past 24 hours, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“American canceled close to 400 flights, or 15% of its mainline operation Saturday afternoon, with more than 250 flights canceled on Sunday, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking site,” the newspaper reported.

The airline blamed the cancellations on staffing shortages and gusty winds.

“This weather drove a large number of cancellations at DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport), as we could only use two runways instead of the usual five that handle our operation,” the airline told USA Today. “With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of the regular flight sequences.”

American Airlines workers were told they must be fully vaccinated by November 24 or face termination by their CEO. According to the pilot union at America, some 4,200 pilots are still not vaccinated from Covid.

