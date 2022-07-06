‘America the Beautiful’ and How it Came to Be

In 1893 author and educator Katharine Lee Bates penned the inspiring lyrics to one of America’s most beloved anthems, “America the Beautiful.”

“America the Beautiful” didn’t start out as an American anthem. It was first a poem written in 1893 by a teacher, Katharine Lee Bates (1859-1929), after a visit to Pike’s Peak in Colorado. It first appeared in print in 1895. Since then, more than 60 musical settings have been made of its words.

O beautiful for spacious skies, For amber waves of grain, For purple mountain majesties, Above the fruited plan! America! America! God shed his grace on thee, And crown thy god with brotherhood From sea to shining sea!

And now it is 2022, 129 years later, and despite the many serious issues we face as a people and nation, America is still, at heart, beautiful. But as never before, America is also in great need of God’s mercy, guidance, and grace in these troubling times.

​On this July 4th, as we celebrate our nation’s blessings of liberty and independence, let’s join the writer by turning one significant line of her song into a fervent prayer:

America! America! God shed his grace on thee …

Together let’s petition our heavenly Father to turn the collective heart of America back to faith and reverence so that we can continue to enjoy the heritage of liberty as “One Nation Under God.”

God Bless you and yours today, and God Bless America.

We appreciate our friends at Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) in inspiring us and contributing to sharing this with our readers.

Full Lyrics of “America the Beautiful” can be found below:

Oh beautiful for heroes proved

In liberating strife

Who more than self, their country loved

And mercy more than life

America, America may God thy gold refine

‘Til all success be nobleness

And every gain divined

And you know when I was in school

We used to sing it something like this, listen here

Oh beautiful, for spacious skies

For amber waves of grain

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain

But now wait a minute, I’m talking about

America, sweet America

You know, God done shed his grace on thee

He crowned thy good, yes he did, in brotherhood

From sea to shining sea

You know, I wish I had somebody to help me sing this

(America, America, God shed his grace on thee)

America, I love you America, you see

My God he done shed his grace on thee

And you oughta love him for it

‘Cause he, he, he, he crowned thy good

He told me he would, with brotherhood

(From sea to shining Sea)

Oh Lord, oh Lord, I thank you Lord

(Shining sea)

Like this: Like Loading...