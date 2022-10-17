AMERICA LAST! Biden Regime Sends Another $725 Million in Weapons to Ukraine

The Biden Administration, the Biden Regime, or whatever you want to call them, continues their efforts to keep their “America Last” program in effect.

On Friday, the Department of Defense​ (DOD) announced the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $725 million to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the Biden Administration’s 23rd drawdown of equipment from DOD inventories for Ukraine since August of 2021.

The United States has delivered unprecedented security assistance to Ukraine and will continue to work with allies and partners to ensure Ukraine has the support it needs. Biden has said numerous times the U.S. will do it as long as it takes.

Here is what the $725 million taxpayer dollars will provide Ukraine this time, courtesy of Joe Biden:

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

23,000 155mm artillery rounds;

500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;

5,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems;

5,000 anti-tank weapons;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

More than 200 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

Small arms and more than 2,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition;

Medical supplies.

Meanwhile, American are working two or three jobs to make ends meet thanks to the crushing Bidenflation.

Last month Biden requested another $11.7 billion in emergency funding from Congress to provide Ukraine with more military aid.

Joe Biden has sent more than $85 billion of U.S. taxpayer money to Ukraine this year.

