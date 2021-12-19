AMERICA IS UNDER ATTACK

It has become very clear that for the past couple of years the United States of America has been put under attack. Our freedoms have been trampled on while we have just sat back and watched. We have come to a very dangerous point at this time where people are under attack for not only refusing to wear a mask, but also refusing to get vaccinated as well. What is next? What will happen next? I do not know the answer to that, but what I do know is that if we don’t start to fight for our freedoms RIGHT NOW, we WILL lose them.

Sooner than later, things will be worse than they were in 2020. Sooner than later, people will be even more deceived than they are now. It is time to stand up and speak out. It is time to decide whose side you are on. Do you want America to survive? Do you want to see America crumble? I certainly do not. That is why I am calling on every single one of you who watch this video to fight back against tyranny. That is why I am calling on every single one of you who watch this video to step up, rise up, speak up, and speak out. I am going to fight. Will you?

Alex Stone My name is Alex Stone, and I am 17 years old. I am on a mission to bring the light of the Gospel into every aspect of life. See author's posts

