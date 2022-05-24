America is Broken, Prayer is Needed, We’ve Got One!

America is more than broken the last year and a half. It’s gotten worse than almost any American could imagine that has common sense and believes in being a realist as well as our God in heaven.

We hope that this prayer below will put you at ease, and allow you to give what’s worrying you and your troubles up to God. We as a nation have to turn back to Christ to heal this nation, he’s the only one who can truly save us.

Lord, it’s me again.



Thank you for helping me sleep through the night and waking me up to this beautiful morning.



Lord, I pray that you teach me to love my life with each passing day.



Fill my heart with joy and gladness and remind me of all the things in my life to be thankful for.

When thoughts of negativity begin to fill my mind, please remind me that you love me.



When I begin to feel helpless and hopeless, please remind me that you’ve got me.



When I feel like I hate my life, please remind me that you created me for a purpose.



Mold and guide me to your purpose for me, because I trust that your plans for me are far better than anything I could ever ask for.



In Jesus’ name, I pray,



Amen

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...