America Has Fallen Online Conference This Saturday November 20, 2021

While the Left has been intentionally infiltrating every aspect of American life for the past 50+ years, the past 18 months have truly been a shocking turn of events for many Americans. Every aspect of our society has been overtaken by those that hate this country. We’ve seen this occur within entertainment, education, politics and even the church, which we’ve written about in both Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movement and Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America.

How did we get to this point? The has been a long time coming. Obviously, there was a strategic infiltration into every facet of our society. However, what has been the result of that influence that the Left has garnered?

Pastor Sam Jones’ breaks it all down in his new book 5 Steps to Kill a Nation and How to Stop the Bleeding. Our society has forgotten God, destroyed the family, devalued life, takes what is not theirs and hates their neighbors. The very moral fabric of our society has been shredded. This is what happens when there is no Biblical foundation. America is no longer a Christian nation.



So how do we turn things around? That’s exactly the point of our upcoming online conference this weekend. America Has Fallen will springboard off of 5 Steps to Kill a Nation to not only point out the problem, but provide the solution to save our nation. Featuring speakers like Matt Couch, Dr Mike Spaulding, Pastor Sam Jones, Schumann, myself and a couple more that will be announced soon, we’ll be offering the game plan to save America.

America Has Fallen will be an online conference live-streaming on Saturday at 11am PT.















