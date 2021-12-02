America has fallen… can she be saved?

While the Left has been intentionally infiltrating every aspect of American life for the past 50+ years, the past 18 months have truly been a shocking turn of events for many Americans. Every aspect of our society has been overtaken by those that hate this country. We’ve seen this occur within entertainment, education, politics and even the church, which we’ve written about in both Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movement and Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America.
On the political side of things, we’ve seen a stolen election, forced vaccinations and our Constitutional Rights stripped away. This should not be a shock to anyone, although it is for many. If you looked at the platform of the Democrat Party, you would have seen that they are as anti-God as you can possibly get. In fact, the Democrats are about as atheistic as you can possibly get. They deny that God is the Creator, they do not believe in the sanctity of life, they hate Biblical gender roles and oppose virtually every moral structure created by God.
There’s a reason for the Left’s hatred of God and their attempt to completely eliminate Him from society. If you have a population that does not believe in the existence of God, then we are nothing more than animals evolved from pond scum, as opposed to human beings created in the image of God. Essentially, they are devaluing life.
On top of that, if you deny God’s existence, then we have no inalienable rights given to us by God Himself. Think about it… the Founding Fathers clearly recognize that simply being humans created in the image of God, we have certain inalienable rights. That’s the whole point of the Constitution of the United States of America. If there is no God, we do not have rights given to us by Him. This allows them to push the propaganda that God didn’t give you your rights, government did. If the government gave you your rights, government can take it away.
But the question is, how did we get to this point? The has been a long time coming. Obviously, there was a strategic infiltration into every facet of our society. However, what has been the result of that influence that the Left has garnered?
Pastor Sam Jones’ breaks it all down in his new book 5 Steps to Kill a Nation and How to Stop the Bleeding. Our society has forgotten God, destroyed the family, devalued life, takes what is not theirs and hates their neighbors. The very moral fabric of our society has been shredded. This is what happens when there is no Biblical foundation. America is no longer a Christian nation.
So how do we turn things around? That’s exactly the point of our upcoming online conference this weekend. America Has Fallen will springboard off of 5 Steps to Kill a Nation to not only point out the problem, but provide the solution to save our nation. Featuring speakers like Matt Couch, Dr Mike Spaulding, Pastor Sam Jones, Schumann, myself and a couple more that will be announced soon, we’ll be offering the game plan to save America.
America Has Fallen will be an online conference live-streaming on Saturday at 11am PT. Register for this event today! Admission is $15 for the conference, and then $35 if you’d like to also order 5 Steps to Kill a Nation.
America has fallen… can she be saved?
