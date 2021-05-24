Amazon Stops Warehouse Construction After 7th Noose is Discovered (VIDEO)

Is someone trying to stop Amazon from building a new warehouse and distribution center? It appears it could be so.

America is a free nation, and regardless of politics this type of behavior is unacceptable from anyone on any level. It’s utterly disgusting.

Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam, a series of incidents local police called “potential” hate crimes. Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Hartford, prompting an intensified law enforcement investigation and calls by the state NAACP on Thursday for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice. Amazon said in a statement that it is closing the site until Monday so that additional security measures can be put in place. “We continue to be deeply disturbed by the incidents happening at the construction site in Windsor,” Amazon said. “Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in an Amazon workplace.”

The nooses have been appearing since last month, and there is now a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the culprit or culprits.

What are your thoughts on this?

Thanks to our friends at Flag and Cross for contributing to this story.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...