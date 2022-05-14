Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos HAMMERS Joe Biden Tweet on Inflation as ‘Misdirection’

As you know by now the Biden economy is an out of control dumpster fire with the highest inflation rates in 40 years.

Well, now one of the staunchest liberals in America, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has had enough of the Biden administrations lies and manipulation of what’s really happening in America’s economy.

You want to bring down inflation?

Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.

You want to bring down inflation?



Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 13, 2022

Bezos destroyed Biden’s tweet in seconds.

“The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection.”

The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection. https://t.co/ye4XiNNc2v — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 14, 2022

What are your thoughts, do you agree with Bezos? FYI, taxing the hell out of corporations wouldn’t even touch 1% of the debt in America. Biden is a moron, as usual.

