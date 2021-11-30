Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos gives $100 million to Obama Foundation…

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to the foundation of Barack Obama, the single largest gift ever received by the Obama Foundation. Lovely news for conservatives.

It’s a shocking move as Amazon Billionaire and founder, former CEO Jeff Bezos was never invited to the White House love fest when Obama was president.

The move is one that will surely help propel the Democrat’s as they head into an election year in 2022. No one works a dollar harder than the great community organizer, Barack Obama.

“Freedom fighters deserve a special place in the pantheon of heroes, and I can’t think of a more fitting person to honor with this gift than John Lewis, a great American leader and a man of extraordinary decency and courage,” Bezos said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to support President and Mrs. Obama and their foundation in its mission to train and inspire tomorrow’s leaders.”

Also on Monday, New York University’s NYU Langone Health medical center announced it had gotten $166 million from Bezos, which followed last week’s gift of $96.2 million from the low-earth orbiter to several groups fighting the homelessness crisis.

Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett said in a statement, “We intend to use Jeff’s gift to help support all of our programs. It will certainly pay for the plaza, and we’ll have funds also available for our endowment, which will allow the programs to go on in perpetuity.”

Worth an estimated $207 billion—second only to his fellow pretend astronaut, $300 billionaire Tesla boss Elon Musk—Bezos has actually been seen as rather stingy compared to other people who are rich beyond all human decency. For instance, there’s his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. Although Scott has only $60 billion to her name, she had given away $8 billion in just 11 months as of June.

NEWS —



Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is donating $100 milliion to the foundation of Barack Obama, the single largest gift ever received by the Obama Foundation.



Exclusive to @PuckNews subscribers: https://t.co/M38EEjqCE7 — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) November 22, 2021

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...