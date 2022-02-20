Amazon Boots ‘BLM’ Black Lives Matter Off Its Charity Platform, AmazonSmile for Not Being Forthcoming with Financials

Some not so good news for the folks at Black Lives Matter heading into the weekend. They’ve been kicked off of Amazon’s main fundraising platform.

That’s right, Amazon has kicked Black Lives Matter from it’s charity platform AmazonSmile after the company says the progressive organization has failed to live up to its standards as charity in “good standing.”

The group has come under fire in recent weeks for failing to properly disclose how it was spending millions of dollars donated from individuals, groups, and corporations.

The Washington Examiner first reported the story last week, stating that the online consumer and retails conglomerate removed Black Lives Matter as one of the eligible charities under its AmazonSmile program.

AmazonSmile allows the users to donate a portion of their money spent on Amazon to a charity of their choice, as explained here in Business Insider.

AmazonSmile is a program that donates 0.5% of your eligible purchases on Amazon to a charity of your choice. All you need to do is start your shopping at smile.amazon.com. The donation will be made at no extra cost to you and you can choose from nearly one million public charitable organizations.

BLM voluntarily shut down its online fundraising on Feb. 2 after California and Washington issued legal threats to the group for its failure to report what it did with the millions it received during the second half of 2020. BLM published a report in February 2021 claiming to have ended 2020 with $60 million in its coffers. The following is from The Washington Examiner: As of Wednesday afternoon, BLM remains out of compliance in those states, as well as in New Jersey, North Carolina, Connecticut, Colorado, Maryland, Maine, and Virginia. BLM said when it shut down its fundraising that it had engaged “compliance counsel” to get back in good standing with the states.

Amazon has the following standards, you can read them below.

“Charitable organizations must meet the requirements outlined in our participation agreement to be eligible for AmazonSmile,” an Amazon representative told the Washington Examiner. “Among other eligibility requirements, organizations are required to be in good standing in their state of incorporation and in the states and territories where they are authorized to do business. Organizations that don’t meet the requirements listed in the agreement may have its eligibility suspended or revoked. Charities can request to be reinstated once they are back in good standing.”

“Organizations that engage in, support, encourage, or promote intolerance, hate, terrorism, violence, money laundering, or other illegal activities are not eligible” for the Smile program, Amazon said at the time, according to Cnet.

The Black Lives Matter movement, it has been reported, had received upwards of $10 billion from across the globe, as referenced recently by Wilfred Reilly:

On 20 December 2020, The Economist noted that $10.6 billion had been pledged to causes and organisations affiliated with BLM. According to that article and further reporting from the right-leaning Daily Signal, BLM’s corporate donors included Amazon, Gatorade, Microsoft, 23andMe and Tinder, while recipients ranged from the small-scale Unicorn Riot guerilla media firm to the sizeable Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF).

