Amazing Video Shows Papa Giraffe Come Inside to See His Newborn Baby [VIDEO INSIDE]

Sometimes you just have to step away from the doom and gloom of the American political system and share something that doesn’t depress the hell out of you. As a matter of fact, we’re gonna start doing that about 80% of the time here at The DC Patriot, so keep checking back for more articles that don’t depress the hell out of you.

In this video, a Papa Giraffe comes to see his newborn baby at a zoo, and it’s a special moment. Check it out below.

Oh, the embrace between the mother and father giraffe is pretty special at the end, don’t miss it!

WATCH:

Papa Giraffe comes to see his newborn baby… pic.twitter.com/5jiJTzF5qC — B&S (@____B_S____) October 5, 2022

