News

Amazing Video as Hulk Hogan Surprises Deaf Blind Couple at His Beach Shop [VIDEO]

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

An amazing scene unfolded while a blind and def couple came into Hulk Hogan’s beach shop to purchase some items, and they were huge fans of the Hulkster.

Hogan surprised them with hugs, kisses, and even let them feel his face to show them that it was him. A truly amazing site that reminded us of when former President Donald Trump reached out and touched a veterans face who had two prosthetic arms, to let him know he was there for him.

Kudos to Hulk Hogan, for all of the grief the media gives this man, he’s an incredible human being. I’ve had the pleasure to interview and meet him on several occasions, and he’s always been nothing but kind and available to everyone around him.

We love you Hulkster, and so does this couple!

WATCH:]

New Artisan Hand Crafted Cross Necklace available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

Gun Grabbing Dems Push for Assault Weapons Ban After Non-Binary Colorado Shooter Kills 5 in Gay Club Shooting

JUST IN: Retired Fighter, Friend Sues ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor Wanting Percentage of Profits from ‘Proper No. 12’ Whiskey Company Sale

HELL YES! Moms of Liberty School Board Members Fire Superintendent After Winning Elections

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments