Amazing Video as Hulk Hogan Surprises Deaf Blind Couple at His Beach Shop [VIDEO]

An amazing scene unfolded while a blind and def couple came into Hulk Hogan’s beach shop to purchase some items, and they were huge fans of the Hulkster.

Hogan surprised them with hugs, kisses, and even let them feel his face to show them that it was him. A truly amazing site that reminded us of when former President Donald Trump reached out and touched a veterans face who had two prosthetic arms, to let him know he was there for him.

Kudos to Hulk Hogan, for all of the grief the media gives this man, he’s an incredible human being. I’ve had the pleasure to interview and meet him on several occasions, and he’s always been nothing but kind and available to everyone around him.

We love you Hulkster, and so does this couple!

WATCH:

