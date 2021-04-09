Amazing! Students & Staff Line Hallways To Cheer Cafeteria Manager Who Passed Test To Become U.S. Citizen (VIDEO)

A beautiful site in Oklahoma as students and faculty lined the hallways to cheer on their Cafeteria Manager who passed her test to become a United States citizen. This is how becoming a United States citizen should be celebrated, and how it should be done always!

Yanet Lopez who works at Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond, Oklahoma, was greeted by overjoyed students and staff after she got the news on April 6.

“Every morning Ms. Yanet walks into the office and proclaims ‘Good Morning, Pretty Ladies’ and with a smile and a laugh she always starts the day with a positive message!” Michelle Anderson, the school’s principal, wrote on the school’s Facebook page. “We laughed that she would know more than those of us born in the US. I am honored to work with one best US citizens I know!” she added.

In the video, Yanet can be seen holding a miniature American flag while she holds her other hand over her heart.

In the video children cheer, fellow teachers hug her, it’s an amazing moment of what makes America great!

