AMAZING! Arkansas Starbucks Employee Praying for Customer in the Drive-Thru Goes Viral

An Arkansas mother and son recently witnessed a beautiful sight, an Arkansas Starbucks barista praying for a customer in the drive-thru. It’s something that you would think wouldn’t be such a rare occurrence in a Christian based nation like America.

They got a great photo of it as well. Tanya Hinsley and her teenage son went to Starbucks to praises her son’s driving skills since he recently got his drivers permit. They waited in line at the drive-thru, and what they saw was amazing. Carrie, a barista, praying for a customer at the front of the line.

I saw “this lady at Starbucks hilltop PRAY with a woman in the drive through (sic) this morning because she needed it. Now this is worth talking about y’all,” Hinsley wrote.

“My son and I were having a discussion about how we loved that she stopped what she is doing and was bold in her faith and cared enough to pray with someone,” Hinsley told Fox 10 Phoenix. “This is when I decided to snap a picture but caught the very end of the prayer and decided to share this positive moment in hopes of brightening someone’s day.”

“I was overwhelmed by the end of the day when I seen (sic) how many times the post had been shared, and we loved reading the stories of all of the other people she (Carrie) has blessed just by being so kind, praying for others, and simply being a light for Jesus!” she continued.

Tanya made the following post on her Facebook, and some conservative and Christian media ran with it.

Hinsley also shared that she was able to meet Carrie following the viral social media moment.

Carrie’s “heart is full from the kind words, and I think she was blown away,” Hinsley said.

“This act of kindness and boldness in faith given out to others daily by people like Carrie, gives me hope and reminds myself and hopefully others that being kind and praying for someone doesn’t cost anything,” she said. “We never know when something we say can help save someone … literally.”

