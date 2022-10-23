AMAZING Aerial Video of the Notre Dame Marching Bands Top Gun Performance is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

It’s not often that we say something is the best thing you’ll see today, but we’re not wrong on this one. An aerial video of the Notre Dame marching band is something that made these American eyes tear up!

The Notre Dame marching band has apparently been doing this for sometime at special events and games, and folks, its’ amazing.

As you’ll be able to see from the video below, the Notre Dame Marching Band is doing a tribute to American with the Top Gun theme. They create a huge Jet, then an aircraft carrier, and then a jet that lands on the aircraft carrier, all while carrying instruments, it’s breathtaking.

Take a look, enjoy a smile, and share it with a friend or family member. We Love Y’all and God Bless America!

