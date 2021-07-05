AMAZING: 106-Year-Old Coast Guard Veteran Tosses Out First Pitch at Royals Game

In an amazing site, and one of those stories that literally makes America, America, a Coast Guard Veteran of 106-years-old threw out the first pitch at the Royals game on Friday July 3.

Mabel Johnson threw an underhanded first pitch out at Friday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins, in which the Royals won the game 6-3.

“We were honored to have Mabel Johnson, a 106-year young WWII Coast Guard Veteran throw our ceremonial first pitch tonight! Thank you for serving our country and great pitch, Mabel!” the Royals said.

We were honored to have Mabel Johnson, a 106-year young WWII Coast Guard Veteran throw our ceremonial first pitch tonight! Thank you for serving our country and great pitch, Mabel!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/dox9FmZcLA — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 3, 2021

Johnson, born in 1914, spent three years in the Coast Guard “SPARS” during World War II. She went to boot camp in Palm Beach, Florida, and later shipped out to the Coast Guard’s Ninth District Office in Cleveland to serve in the Pay & Personnel Division supporting personnel on the Great Lakes, according to the Coast Guard’s blog.

She was honorably discharged, the broadcasters of the game said.

Mabel Johnson married Ken Johnson, both of whom are from Staten Island, New York. He also served in the military.

Read more from our friends at The Washington Examiner.

She lives in Olathe, Kansas, and has been a resident of the state since 1991. Johnson has nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...