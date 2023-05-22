Almost 90 Million American Adults Struggling to Make Ends Meet in Biden’s America, New Census Data Shows

Amidst a slowing economy, skyrocketing inflation, and rising interest rates, shocking new data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that nearly 90 million American adults are grappling with financial hardships under Joe Biden’s presidency.

The Census Bureau’s recent Household Pulse Survey conducted between April 26 and May 8, 2023, shows that a staggering 89.1 million individuals reported significant difficulty in meeting their regular home expenses. This distressing statistic represents 38.5% of adults, an alarming increase compared to 34.4% one year ago and 26.7% during the same period in 2021.

This distressing information can be viewed here, providing a sobering reality of the economic challenges faced by millions of Americans under Biden’s leadership.

A report from Bloomberg further highlights the worsening financial situation, surpassing even the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Census Bureau’s survey paints a grim picture of the economic landscape, exposing the stark reality that more Americans are struggling financially under Biden’s policies.

During his 2023 State of the Union address, President Biden proudly touted his administration’s achievements, claiming to have created 800,000 new jobs and reduced the deficit by $1.7 trillion. However, these claims faced immediate criticism from former President Donald Trump, who took to TRUTH Social to voice his concerns.

In a video posted on the platform, Trump declared, “Joe Biden has been a disaster for the economy. His massive tax hikes, anti-energy crusade, and trillions of dollars in wasteful spending have led to the highest inflation rates in nearly half a century.” Trump went on to emphasize the devastating consequences of these policies, including soaring interest rates and the unthinkable occurrence of bank failures.

Adding to the financial turmoil, a looming crisis on Capitol Hill threatens to exacerbate the situation. Congress must raise the federal government’s debt ceiling, currently standing at a staggering $31.4 trillion, by June 1 to avoid default. President Biden finds himself locked in a standoff with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who insists on spending cuts as a condition for lifting the ceiling.

Virginia GOP Representative Ben Cline criticized the Biden administration for its lack of action in addressing the debt ceiling crisis. On the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show, Cline expressed frustration, stating, “The Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Biden like to attack our legislation, but they haven’t put forward any of their own. They need to quit whining and actually come to the table and negotiate, and hopefully, that’s what we’ll see today.”

In response to the mounting concerns, the GOP-led House passed a bill last month that raised the debt limit by $1.5 trillion, extending into the next year while implementing crucial federal spending reforms.

North Carolina Representative Greg Murphy acknowledged the daunting task ahead in repairing the Biden economy, with inflation surging and younger generations struggling to afford homeownership. Speaking on the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show, Rep. Murphy expressed his concerns, saying, “With these exorbitant prices and rampant inflation, it’s nearly impossible for young people to buy a home. This dire situation doesn’t bode well for the present, and it’s likely to persist for the next five to eight years.”

The distressing reality revealed by the Census Bureau’s data and the ongoing debt ceiling crisis underscore the economic challenges facing Americans under Joe Biden’s presidency. As the struggles continue to mount, it remains to be seen whether the administration will take decisive action to alleviate the financial burdens plaguing the nation.

