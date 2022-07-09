ALL HELL BREAKING LOOSE: Nebraska GOP Arresting Duly-Elected Republican Delegates at Convention Who Speak Against Party

All hell has broken loose at the Nebraska GOP convention as the GOP is refusing to allow duly-elected delegates entry into the convention center with resolutions.

It all started when the Nebraska GOP decided they didn’t want to allow duly-elected delegates in who wouldn’t tow the party line. Here’s a letter that was sent out to several delegates.

As the convention approached, the insanity began. Check out this insane timeline at the NEGOP Convention:

8:00am –@IanMSwanson standing guard at the door, refusing to allow duly-elected delegates entry into the convention center with resolutions

8:17am – Samuel Lyon tries to enter Convention with resolutions and @gagetaylor steps in front of him, barring him from entry

8:30am – Some delegates let in with resolutions; targeted Patriots with resolutions are told they must provide resolutions to leadership before entry

9:02am – Speakers kickoff convention

10:30am – duly-elected delegate, Matt Innis, gets arrested for allegedly trespassing at the convention

10:35am – Fanchon Blythe is threatened with arrest for trespassing and is escorted away from the property

11:00am – NEGOP Convention attendees are sent disparaging texts directly from the state party mischaracterizing duly-elected delegates

11:15am – On the floor of the convention, delegates learn of what has transpired outside with the arrest of Matt Innis and blocking of entry for Fanchon Blythe and Robert Borer (1/2)

11:17am – Patriots in the room note an immediate shift in energy. One person is quoted as saying, “The old farmers are here to fight.” (2/2)

11:20am –@gagetaylor, Executive Director of the NEGOP, lies and says disparaging text messages sent by the @NEGOP are not actually coming from the NEGOP

12:00pm – Motion to break for lunch is brought to the floor. Patriots overwhelmingly deny the motion; say they aren’t going anywhere. One attendee quoted with saying, “I survived Jan 6, I can go without lunch”

12:30pm – Establishment Lackie for the Party, @DalladJr , lies AGAIN and says that tweets from the @NEGOP are not coming from the NEGOP

12:40pm – Leadership is requiring counties to defend their delegation Lancaster Delegate, Liz Davids, is quoted saying “We are the party of free speech” and is met with roaring applause

12:50pm – Fanchon Blythe is RE-SEATED AND CREDENTIALED as a delegate to the @NEGOP State Convention after credentials were wrongfully revoked by the establishment earlier this week The vote to re-seat was nearly unanimous

1:00pm – Matt Innis, who was earlier ARRESTED for trespassing, is now RE-SEATED AND CREDENTIALED by the @NEGOP state delegation The vote to re-seat was nearly unanimous

1:10pm – Robert Borer, former Nebraska First Secretary of State Candidate, is now RE-SEATED AND CREDENTIALED by the @NEGOP state delegation

1:13pm – What a cluster flock of a day for @NEGOP Especially compared to the authentic patriotic energy of yesterday Make no mistake – the Nebraska Republican Party is the party of PATRIOTS, NOT the Establishment.

Also re-seated and credentialed by the @NEGOP state delegation is Faith White and Amy Thorpe These delegates received the same letters as other duly-elected delegates revoking their credentials for the state convention.

Establishment tries to insist Patriots didn’t follow rules bc they didn’t list order of business as required Jon Tucker, former Douglas County Republican County Chairman, objects. If Patriots win – a new agenda is turned over for the convention that puts amendments before caucus.

The @NEGOP State Convention finally breaks for a 30min lunch



They will come back for district caucuses and follow with resolution and report votes — Nebraska Freedom Coalition (@NebraskaFreedom) July 9, 2022

What an insane shit show this truly is in Nebraska, thus proving the problem with the GOP across America. We’ll keep you updated on any new developments America.

